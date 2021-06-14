Spread the love



















B’desh actress claims attempted rape, murder; seeks justice



Dhaka: Top Bangladeshi film star Pori Moni has claimed in a Facebook post addressed to the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that she has been physically abused, adding “someone tried to kill and rape me”.

Shamsunnahar Smrity, popularly known as Pori Moni, is one of the top Bangladeshi film stars, and was recently included in the Forbes list of ‘Asia-Pacific’s Most Influential Celebrities’ on Social Media.

On her verified Facebook page on Sunday, Pori Moni, addressed a post to Hasina, asking for justice as a citizen of Bangladesh.

She claimed to have approached the law enforcement agencies for help but no one has been able to provide assistance within the last four days.

She said a press conference will be convened soon to share the details with the public.

“I have been physically abused. Someone tried to rape and kill me. I want justice,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

Addressing PM Hasina as “mother”, she wrote: “I was about 2 and a half years old when my mother died. Today, I need a mother. Please save me.”.

“I have asked for help from so many people. They always listen and say that they’ll ‘look into it’. But no one has helped me yet, I haven’t found justice in the last three or four days. I feel helpless right now,” she posted on her Facebook page.

