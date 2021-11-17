Spread the love



















B’desh Parliament passes SSF Bill for security to Bangabandhu’s family



Dhaka: The Parliament of Bangladesh on Tuesday passed the Special Security Force (SSF) Bill 2021 to provide family members of ‘Father of the Nation’ Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with ‘foolproof’ security.

The bill was brought up as the existing law ‘the Special Security Force Ordinance, 1986’ was void following a verdict of the higher court.

The Special Security Force Bill, 2021 will be given priority no matter whatever is there in the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Family Members Security Act, 2009.

Liberation War Affairs Minister A.K.M. Mozammel Huq, who is in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office in parliament, moved the bill and it was passed by voice vote.

Bangabandhu family members include two daughters, grandchildren, and in some cases, spouses of the grandchildren.

The very important persons defined by the government through gazettes, heads of the foreign states, or governments will be given security under the draft law.

