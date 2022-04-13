B’desh PM Hasina orders to maintain a risk-free foreign debt limit



Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday directed all concerned to take necessary measures so that the country could maintain its current position in the future regarding the foreign debt, as the amount of foreign loans is still “far below” the risk limit.

The premier issued this directive while witnessing a presentation on “offshore tax amnesty” and “review of Bangladesh’s macroeconomy against the backdrop of Sri Lankan economic crisis” at her official residence Ganabhaban.

During the presentation made by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Finance Division, the reasons for the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka and its response were discussed in detail alongside reviewing various indicators of Bangladesh’s economy compared to other countries in South Asia.

“Analyzing various indicators of the economy, it was seen that there is no risk of repaying the foreign debt of Bangladesh in the medium and long terms. Almost all the indices indicate that the economy of Bangladesh is relatively stable,” said a statement.

However, special emphasis was given to the implementation of an integrated revenue policy and monetary policy to control inflation in the domestic market in the context of abnormal price spiral of fuel, food products, and other items. in the international market.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Prime Minister’s Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Affairs Adviser Dr. Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Bangladesh Central Bank Governor Fazle Kabir, Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem among others were present.