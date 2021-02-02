Spread the love



















Be a Certified Beauty Therapist, Makeup Artist, Hairstylist ! Join the Renovated MERCY Beauty Academy, located near CV Nayak Hall, Bunts Hostel Road, GSB Colony, Kadri, Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: Mercy Beauty Academy & Ladies Salon is a Largest Ultra-Modern Luxury Family Salon where you get all services under one roof. They cater to each client’s unique style and personality. Mercy Ladies Salon having huge experience in this profession, are capable of providing you gorgeous looks. They are committed to provide all the assistance related to your beauty and body. The salon offers best service for women and children with professional and well-trained beauticians and stylists. Mercy Ladies Salon provides services such as Hair Style, Make Up, Facial, Massage, Nail Care, Waxing, Manicure, Pedicure, Haircut and more.. They offer these services using the high products.

Varieties of beauty packages are available. Facial Treatment; Medi Facial; Hand & Foot Treatment; Hair Treatment.; DNA Botox Hair Treatment; Bridal Packages.; Spa Packages; Membership Card for a year, and much more. Now added a Renovated BEAUTY ACADEMY, with specialized classrooms and experienced faculty/Beauticians Mercy Beauty Academy will ensure that students get exposed to hands-on training on industry-oriented tools, latest beauty products and an overall professional learning experience. From aspiring hairstylists to budding cosmetologists and makeup artists, anyone interested in pursuing a career in fashion and beauty, can join Mercy Beauty Academy for hair, skin, and makeup courses in Mangaluru..

This well-known establishment acts as a one-stop destination servicing customers both local and from other parts of Mangaluru. Over the course of its journey, this business has established a firm foothold in it’s industry. The belief that customer satisfaction is as important as their products and services, have helped this establishment garner a vast base of customers, which continues to grow by the day. This business employs individuals that are dedicated towards their respective roles and put in a lot of effort to achieve the common vision and larger goals of the company. The staff at this establishment are courteous and prompt at providing any assistance.

If you want to start your career as a leading Certified make-up Artist, Beauty Therapist, Hairstylist, joining Mercy Beauty Academy will be an incredible choice! With more and more people striving to look the best version of themselves, the make-up industry has been revolutionized and has been booming steadily. At Mercy Beauty Academy their aim is to train aspiring make-up artists, to become the best in the industry. Mercy Beauty Academy & Ladies Salon,no doubt is one of the leading Salon catering to numerous beauty related services and now all set with beautician courses academy in Mangaluru. It was established with the intention of creative discipline to be a greater realistic and market oriented expert. Through the years their recognition has grown and they are now proud to provide their customers numerous beauty related services and also ready for students to become certified Beauty Therapist, Makeup Artist and Hairstylist catering to numerous focus fields in Beauty & Fashion.

ABOUT MERCY VEENA D’SOUZA- the Beauty Therapist and Owner of Mercy Beauty Academy :

Mercy Veena D’souza has over 25 years of experience in the Beauty Industry, and she is a certified Makeup Artist and Hairstylist. She is also a certified Beauty Therapist from Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council. Mercy has been a Trainer for National Skill India Development. Having a Certified Beauty Parlour Management Training from MSME , Government of India, she took the initiative to start Mangalore Ladies Beauty Association as its Founder.

Mercy D’souza is the member of All India Hair and Beauty Association (AIBHA) and also a member of National Hairdresser & Beautician Association ( NHBA). Apart from a certified Beautician herself, she holds the title of ‘Mrs India Karnataka Mangalore 2018’; and Regional Director of ‘Mrs India Karnataka Mangalore since 2019.

