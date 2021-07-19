Spread the love



















Be An Organ Donor! FIRST Organ Harvesting from a Brain Dead Woman Done at FMMCH

Be An Organ Donor! FIRST Organ Harvesting from a ‘Brain Dead’ Woman Ms Linda Sharal D’souza, age 41, from Kinnigoli, who was declared Brain Dead on Saturday, 17 July evening done at Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Kankanady-Mangaluru. Organ-harvesting is the removal, preservation and use of human organs and tissue from the bodies of the recently deceased to be used in surgical transplants on the living. Linda had suffered a stroke due to hypertension, leading to death. Her brothers Prakash and Santhosh decided to harvest her organs for donation. If Linda D’souza’s Family Can Do It, Why Not You?

Mangaluru: Here is an very emotional story, where Linda D’souza, aged 41, who had worked for a Dutch Bank in Bengaluru as assistant Manager, hailing from Kinnigoli, was declared Brain Dead on Saturday evening, 17 July at Father Muller Hospital.Her organs were harvested for donation by her brothers Lancy Prakash and Santhosh. Linda had suffered a stroke due to hypertension, leading to her death. Accordingly, the hospital made arrangements to harvest her HEART, LUNGS, LIVER, KIDNEY, SKIN and CORNEAS from the cadaver.

LINDA SHARAL D’SOUZA (41)

Linda Sharal D’Souza (41), is the daughter of Lethisha D’Souza and the late Lawrence D’Souza, sister of Santhosh, Prakash, and the late Leslie Sathish, passed away on July 18, 2021. Funeral rites will be held on Monday, July 19 at 10:30 am at Immaculate Conception Church, Kinnigoli. Contact : +91 9448214941 (Santhosh) , 9986582295 (Prakash)

Doctors from Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru namely Dr Mohan, and Dr Murali from MGM, Chennai had arrived with their assistants at Father Muller Hospital to conduct the harvesting procedures. The organs harvesting was coordinated by Ms Laveena Gladys D’Souza and Ms Padmavathi- of Government-run Jeeva Sarthakathe, Mangaluru Zone, part of State Organ Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), a state-level organisation under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, based at Govt Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru. The Jeeva Sarthakathe has been constituted by the Government of Karnataka for a sustained deceased donor (Cadaver) transplantation programme in the state of Karnataka. Jeevasarthakathe is the body appointed to oversee the implementation of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act of 1994. The organization aims to coordinate the deceased donor transplantation activities and also educate the public on organ donation.

Linda D’Souza’s brothers Prakash and Santhosh

The mission of Jeevasarthakathe is: To establish effective deceased donor (cadaver) organ procurement and just distribution of organs; To set up organ sharing by minimizing wastage of organs; To assure quality control by collection, analysis and publications of data on organ donation, procurement and transplantation; To increase public awareness. Jeevasarthakathe works through a team effort of participating hospitals for the achievement of a sustained cadaveric transplant programme. Jeevasarthakathe will be entirely responsible for managing the Karnataka State Organ and Tissue Sharing System and any other activity entrusted to it by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the State Government.

The liver harvested from the cadaver was sent by road with zero traffic arrangement, since the chartered flight couldn’t land at Mangaluru International Airport due to weather, to Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru. While one of the Kidney’s was sent to KMC-Manipal for transplantation, another was sent for transplantation at A J Hospital & Research Centre, Mangaluru. The Skin was sent to K S Hegde Medical Academy, Deralakatte, in the outskirts of Mangaluru, and the Corneas will be transplanted in patients in Father Muller Hospital. A duo team under Dr K R Balakrishnan from the Institute of Heart, Lung Transplant-Chennai were also assisted in the organ harvesting procedures. From Father Muller Hospital- Dr Udayakumar-Medical Superintendent, and Dr Venkatesh and Dr Roshan, both Physicians also assisted in the organ harvesting process. Fr Richard Coelho- Director of Father Muller Charitable Institution was also present, who made sure everything went on well, joined by Sr Janet D’Souza- Chief Nursing Officer and Dr Kelvin Pais-Liaison Officer, both at FMMCH.

Family members, relatives and family friends of Ms Linda D’Souza namely- Mrs Divya and Praveen Pinto ( family friends), Anil D’Souza (family friend), Herald Miranda (relative), Roger D’Souza (cousin), Ms Sweedal D’Souza (niece), Ms Shannel D’Souza (niece), Vincent D’Souza (uncle) and Mrs Zeena D’Souza (aunt) along with Linda’s two brothers, Santhosh and Prakash, were also present.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Santhosh and Prakash D’Souza, both brothers of Linda said, although they were sad and heartbroken to lose their beloved sister, but at the same time they said they were happy that their sister’s precious organs will give new life to seven to eight persons, and also make their families happy. Through Mangalorean.com, Santhosh wanted to bring awareness of Organ donation and wanted people to know how precious “Organ Donation” is when someone is in desperate need of it. ‘Heaven’ does not need organs but millions of people will have a fresh lease of life with the organs donated by ‘Brain’ Dead Patients making ‘Heaven on Earth’ for them- and being a ‘Cadaver Donor’ is highly appreciated.

A cadaver donor is a person who makes the decision to donate his or her body after death for the sake of scientific experiment and discovery, or for organ harvesting. Medical schools are perhaps the most common institutions to accept a cadaver donor, though private institutions may accept some donations as well. Hospitals may accept cadavers if some of the organs or tissue can be used for medical purposes. Frequently, the person must give consent to become a cadaver donor before he or she dies, though, in some situations, the next of kin can grant permission for the donation even if the deceased person did not grant permission before death.

Since 2018, as per Ms Laveena D’Souza of Jeeva Sarthakathe, only six, including the one done at Father Muller hospital have taken place in Mangaluru, which is a very low number. In the past, here in Mangaluru, AJ Hospital and Research Centre has undertaken a few cadaver organ donations. The wait-list for patients with heart and liver failure is growing all the time as well and each year, thousands of people die while waiting for a transplant, because no suitable donor can be found for them. The need for organ donors has never been greater. It can be hard to think about what’s going to happen to your body after you die, let alone donating your organs and tissue. But being an organ donor is a generous and worthwhile decision that can be a lifesaver.

What is brain dead? If a person with a head injury, where all the organs function normally except the brain stem (an irreversible condition) is neurologically defined as “brain dead”. Their heart beats but the lungs need to be expanded by mechanical ventilator support to maintain body oxygenation. If left, the patient would be dependent on the ventilator forever till the heart seizes/stops its function. You may have heard of organ donation now and then, but do you really know what it means? You may also have a preconceived notion about what it means to donate organs. For example, a lot of people think that whenever and however they die, their organs can be donated. That is not true. Organ donation is the process of Retrieving or Procuring an organ from a live or deceased person known as a “Donor”. The process of recovering organs is called “Harvesting”. This organ is transplanted into the “recipient” who is in need of that organ.

There are two types of organ donation – Live Donation & Deceased or Cadaver Donation. Live Donation is from a healthy and living person. This can only be done in the case of a liver or a kidney (because the liver can grow back to its normal size, and a donor can survive on one kidney). So if a near relative of yours needs a liver or a kidney, anyone in the immediate family can donate to them. When we talk about pledging your organs or about organ donation, we are talking about Deceased organ donation or cadaver organ donation. This is organ donation from a person who has been declared brain dead by a team of authorized doctors at a hospital. A person is said to be brain dead when there is an irreversible loss of consciousness, absence of brain stem reflexes and no spontaneous respiration.

All people can be considered as being potential organ and tissue donors after death. However, the presence of active cancer, active HIV, active infection (for example, sepsis) or Intravenous (IV) drug use would absolutely rule out donation. Patients who have Hepatitis C may still donate organs to a patient who also has Hepatitis C. The same is true for Hepatitis B — but this happens in very rare cases. Most cancer patients may donate corneas.

Either in the case of brain death or when an individual suffers a cardiac arrest, individuals may share the gift of life with others through solid organ and tissue donation. You may pledge to donate your organs by signing and carrying a Donor Card. It’s also important to tell your family that you want to be a donor. Even if there is documentation that a person was a designated donor, the consent of the family is essential for the organs or tissues to be donated. Hospitals seek consent from the next of kin before taking any action.

If you are not an adult (less than 18 years old), then your parents’ consent is required for organ donation. So if you want to become a donor, it’s important to tell them that you wish to donate. Children too are in need of organ transplants, and they usually need organs smaller than those an adult can provide. The Transplantation of Human Organs Act (1994) and its Amendment (2011) allows the donation of organs and tissues for therapeutic purposes only. The Form 5 of the THO Rules 1995 is the donor card. And Forms 6 and/or 9 are consent forms that the next of kin has to sign before organs/tissues can be retrieved.

IF ANYONE WANTS TO DONATE ORGANS CAN CALL FATHER MULLER HOSPITAL AT 0824 223 8000 FOR MORE DETAILS

