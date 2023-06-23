Be at Ease, without Disease

Over thousands of years, plants have been used as a treatment for mild and chronic diseases. Plant research has increased all over the world and the evidence accumulated highlights the many medicinal properties used in its consumption.

Centella Asiatica is a very important medicinal herb. Commonly known as Mandukparni or Indian pennyworth or Jal Brahmi or gotu kola in China, its medicinal properties have been used in the Ayurvedic tradition in India. It is a tasteless, odourless plant that thrives in and around water.

The entire plant has medicinal properties and is used for medicinal purposes. It is a blood purifier, memory booster and blood pressure controller, and promotes longevity. It was used to heal wounds, improve mental clarity and treat skin conditions such as leprosy and psoriasis. Taking a large dose of Centella asiatica may result in significant sleepiness, the study’s authors said.

They add that, if a person is also taking medication to aid sleep or lower anxiety, they should not take the herb. According to the study, a person shouldn’t take Centella Asiatica for longer than 6 weeks at a time and should take at least a 2-week break in between every 6 weeks of use. The study advises against using the herb while nursing infants.

Although gotu kola adverse effects are uncommon, they are nevertheless a possibility, especially with high doses and continuous use. There are also several possible interactions to take into account. To fully understand the efficacy and safety of gotu kola, more high-quality research with lengthy and well-designed clinical trials is still required. To attain your health objectives safely, speak with your chemist or healthcare professional before using gotu kola.

Submitted by Prithika

