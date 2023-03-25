Be Aware of these Dos and Don’ts While Playing Fantasy Cricket

Fantasy cricket is a skill game where players create their dream 11 teams and win whopping big prizes. Since it is a skill game, it requires players to have good knowledge of cricket as well as gaming skills in order to win. Let’s understand what is fantasy cricket and what dos and don’ts have to be kept in mind while creating your fantasy team.

1. Prioritize quality over quantity

When selecting a team, make sure you do not focus on bulking your team by selecting random players. Select players who you believe have the potential to make you win. Instead of making decisions out of your personal preferences, focus on making strategic and logical decisions. An ideal fantasy team creator would create their team based on their knowledge and post a proper investigation of all the players playing.

2. Knowledge and awareness are the way

In fantasy cricket, you are not going to win matches just out of the blue. It requires one to apply all knowledge and awareness related to cricket. Not everyone can create a fantasy team. It requires months and years of hard work and steadiness to be able to comprehend how fantasy cricket actually works. So whenever you wish to start your journey on a fantasy sports app, be well aware of all the strengths and the weaknesses of the players you plan on including in your team.

3. Make selections based on recent form, not personal preferences

When we start the journey of creating a team, we mainly focus on picking the top picks and somewhere assume that they will perform their best on the field. But that is not always the case, so it is recommended not to select the players based on their old records. Instead, you should understand their performance and form in previous matches and then make a decision.

4. Don’t make only one fantasy team

On Howzat, you can create up to 40 teams for a single contest. When you create several teams consisting of different combinations of players, there’s a better possibility of one of your teams performing better. Therefore, experimenting with player combinations and creating multiple teams will increase your probability of winning.

5. Understand the pitch performance

The match pitch plays a vital role in deciding the outcome of the match. But there are, of course, several other factors that should be considered while selecting the players for the match. Some pitches are best for batters, and some are best for bowlers therefore, you should select players keeping in mind the pitch they are playing on.

6. Keep up with the latest cricket news and statistics

Invest your credits in players who are worth it and have shown exceptional performance on the field. This can only be done if you watch the matches and go through the statistics of the players participating in the match. Picking the right players can help you win the match and win exciting rewards too. Investing wisely is a vital step in fantasy games because one wrong player can lead to a heavy loss of match and money.

7. Don’t select your captain and vice-captain blindly

When creating a team, do not blindly select your favourite player as captain or vice-captain but do thorough research on which player is worth selecting as captain and vice-captain. Choosing a captain and vice-captain is a vital step while creating a fantasy cricket team. The captain gets 2X points and the vice-captain gets 1.5x points for their performance in the match. So you should play smartly and focus on capitalizing your invested amount on these factors. Therefore, select the best performers as your captain and vice-captain, as they can surely win the fantasy match for you.

Conclusion

The above-mentioned are some of the best tips to keep in mind while playing fantasy cricket. Kickstart your fantasy sports journey with the Howzat fantasy app and apply these tips to win big prizes daily.

