Be Courageous and Enthusiastic Witnesses of Jesus – Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao

Feast of St. Joseph Vaz celebrated in Goa

“We are called to be courageous and enthusiastic witnesses of Jesus by living the life of beatitudes. For this St. Joseph Vaz becomes a model for us.” Said Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao.

Admitting the mysterious situation of COVID-19, Archbishop said that the consequences of this situation are many. “We also face in our lives the darkness of disease, death, poverty, fear, frustration and loneliness as a consequence of this situation, but Jesus becomes light for us as he came in this world to give life and life in abundance.” He said further. He reminded the faithful that Jesus became the witness to God’s unconditional love and mercy by living the beatitudes.

Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão who presided over the Eucharistic celebration was preaching a homily on the theme ‘Let us be Jesus’ witnesses by living the beatitudes through the example of St. Joseph Vaz. The feast of St. Joseph Vaz, Patron of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman, celebrated on 16th Jan. The Solemn Eucharistic celebration was held near the Old Sancoale Church, Rua Escravo de Maria, Sancoale. Bishop Lumen Monteiro, Bishop of Agartala Diocese, Bishop Alwyn Baretto, Bishop of the diocese of Sindhudurg, Bishop Alex Dias, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Port Blair, Vicar General Fr Jose Remedios Fernandes and 30 priests concelebrated the solemn Eucharistic Celebration. There were other two masses, one in Konkani presided over by Fr Victor Ferrão, Dean of Philosophy, Patriarchal Seminary of Rachol and in English by Fr Silvestre D’Souza, Superior of the Carmelite Monastery, Margao. These masses were live-streamed.

On account of Covid restrictions, there was limited participation of representatives from the clergy, religious and laity from across the archdiocese.

Stating that Beatitudes become a summary of Jesus life and ministry of Jesus, Jesus called his disciples and sent them to live the life of Beatitudes and to become his witnesses. As God consecrated Prophet Jeremiah in the womb of his mother to become his witness, we are also called by God, through the Sacrament of Baptism and anointed with the Holy Spirit through the sacrament of Confirmation and nourished through the Sacrament of the Eucharist, are sent and continuously sending us to become his enthusiastic witnesses wherever we go.

Reflecting on four beatitudes (Poor in Spirit, Merciful, Peacemakers and Persecution for Righteousness) Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão, recalled the simple and humble life of St. Joseph Vaz especially his ministry in Karwar, Honnavar, Mangalore and Sri Lanka. We need to use our God-given talents, our riches for the glory of God and for the service of the poor and the needy others like St. Joseph Vaz.” Archbishop Said. Reminding the faithful of the service St. Joseph Vaz, gave to the people of all faiths irrespective of religion facing all odds of life, Archbishop said that we are also called to be apostles and instruments of Mercy. As St. Joseph Vaz lived a poor, simple and humble life, let us also live a poor, simple and humble life.” Said the Archbishop. He also referred to the Encyclical ‘Fratelli Tutti’, by Pope Francis, where Pope appeals all to live a life of Fraternity and social friendship. He reminded the faithful of the different incidents of persecution faced by St. Joseph Vaz and become the audacious/courageous witness of Jesus. “We are also facing difficulties these days. St. Joseph Vaz looked at the persecution and difficulties in the eyes of faith. We need to embrace all these difficulties in love and show concern and serve those who are facing difficulties.” Said Archbishop.

Parish Priest of Our Lady of Snows Church and former Rector of St. Joseph Vaz Sanctuary Fr Eremito Rebelo proclaimed the Gospel. Director of the Diocesan Liturgical Centre Fr Afonso Mendonca, animated the Liturgy while Patricia D’Melo was the commentator. Clifford Pereira Led the choir. Rector of the St. Joseph Vaz Sanctuary, Fr Manuel Dias, proposed a vote of thanks. Novena in preparation to the feasts was also held on the theme Beatitudes. Mrs Alina Saldanha. Cortalim MLA was among the limited number of people participating in the Feast Mass due to the Covid pandemic. No vendors selling food items and other items were allowed around the feast site.

On the Feast Day, pilgrims and devotees venerated the statue and sacred relic of St Joseph Vaz at the Sanctuary of St Joseph Vaz in Sancoale.

The Feast of St Joseph Vaz was also celebrated in parishes and chapels across the archdiocese.

by Malvino Alfonso OCD

Pics by Joseph Fernandes