Be Courageous like St. Devasahayam Urges Cardinal Oswald Gracias

Mumbai (CCBI): His Eminence Oswald Cardinal Gracias, the Archbishop of Bombay and the President of the CBCI, and one of the topmost consultors of Pope Francis appealed to everyone to become courageous like St. Devasahayam.

His Eminence Oswald Cardinal Gracias releasing the Book “Saint Devasahayam”

“St. Devasahayam is a beacon for all suffering people and his brave suffering is an inspiration. He is a courageous with deep conviction and a living legend. The canonization of India’s first married layman and martyr is important not only for India but for the millions of Christians who suffer in silence for their faith around the world,” said Cardinal Gracias.

Cardinal Oswald Gracias was releasing the Book: “Saint Devasahayam: Martyrdom of Devasahayam a Grace to the Church in India”, in a small function held on 18 May 2022 at Sarvodaya, Goregaon, Mumbai. He handed over the first copy of the book to Ms. Cherylanne Menezes, advisory board member of the CCBI Youth Commission.

Most Rev. Anil Couto, Secretary General, CCBI and Archbishop of Delhi, Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General, CCBI and Rev. Sr. Licia Joseph, SMI were present on the occasion.

This book gives a scientific biographical sketch of St. Devasahayam and it describes the chronological series of the canonization process of the Saint. The book is published by the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI). For copies kindly contact the CCBI General Secretariat or call Mobile no. +91-9886730224.