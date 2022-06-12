‘Be Happy to be Graduated from the Best College in India’- Chief Guest at SAC Graduation Day

‘Be Happy to be Graduated from the Best College in India’- Chief Guest Professor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya ,Vice chancellor of Mangalore University at St Aloysius College 12th GRADUATION DAY held at Loyola Hall of St Aloysius PUC, Mangaluru on Saturday, 11 June 2022. 80 Rank holders and 6 special prize winners were awarded. 1032 UG, 475 PG and 1 Post graduation Diploma holder, total of 1594 graduates received their degree certificates.

Mangaluru: “Graduation is only a concept. In real life every day you graduate. Graduation is a process that goes on until the last day of your life. If you can grasp that, you’ll make a difference” had said Arie Pencovici. A graduation ceremony is a pageant celebrating the transition from student to graduate and marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their life. 1594 graduates belonging to various courses namely- B Sc, BCA, Ba, B Com, BBM, MBA, MCA, M Sc, PGDBM, PGDHRM, PGDCA , among others, all dressed to thrill, girls in their white, while Boys in black and white, with graduation, who were about to receive their certificate and medal were all beaming with smile and pride as they were ready to enter the hall for the big celebrations, amidst their teachers, parents and college-mates.

And now as these graduates emerge from the campus and look forward to serving the community, they will be of great asset to the nation and world who are anticipating their dedicated and professional services. As it is said, “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence. An attitude of absoluteness is the basis for everything. A star is formed out of a cloud of cool, dense molecular gas. In order for it to become a potential star, the cloud needs to collapse and increase density. But from all that pressure, their dazzling brilliance never fails to stand out and shine across unimaginable distances for myriads of years.

These graduates resemble that of a Star-who have now graduated with pride and dignity, but, full of gratefulness. However, this journey brought about many challenges, like decisions to be made and feelings to be nurtured. And today, these graduates celebrate their achievement, who have committed to and succeeded in completing one of the most challenging modes of studying. They have all brought immense joy to their Alma mater, and most of all, to their teachers and especially, their parents. Congratulations, Graduates!

The TWELFTH GRADUATION CEREMONY of St. Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru was held on Saturday, 11th June 2022 at 2.30 pm in Loyola Hall, St. Aloysius PU College Campus, and Mangaluru. It was a time of celebration where students were lauded for the efforts they put in to obtain their degrees. 80 Rank holders and 6 special prize winners were awarded. 1032 UG, 475 PG and 1 Post graduation Diploma holder, total of 1594 graduates received their degree certificates.

The Graduation Ceremony began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song by College Choir, followed by declaration of Convocation Open by Rev Fr Dionysius Vas SJ- Provincial, Karnataka Jesuit Province & President of Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society. “He that imposes an oath makes it, not he that for convenience take it”- and it was the honor for Rev Fr Dionysius Vaz SJ to convey the oath to the graduates, who all repeated after him raising their right hand forward, with pride, dignity, with gratefulness, and recapitulated it, committing themselves to their respective noble professions, during which the College Anthem was sung by the College Choir.

The welcome address was delivered by Fr Praveen Martis SJ, the Principal of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru. Rev. Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto, SJ, Rector, St Aloysius Institutions led the graduates pledge. A ship is safe in a harbor. But it is not designed to be in the harbor. Professor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya ,Vice chancellor of Mangalore University who was invited as the Chief Guest and delivered the Graduation Day Address.

In his convocation address, Prof P S Yadapadithaya quoting Swami Vivekananda said “Education is the manifestation of the perfection already in a man and that unleashes the potential of every person.” NEP 2020 basically provides outcome based education. He also spoke that in India there isn’t a lack of employability but the focus should be more on being entrepreneurs, the job creators rather than job seekers. NEP focuses on outcome based education that points out student learning experience, student learning feedback and student learning outcome limited not only to the four walls but beyond it. While concluding he said, “You students are lucky to get education and also graduate from ONE of the BEST COLLEGES in the COUNTRY”

Dr. Dionysius Vaz in his presidential address highlighted that everyone holds a fortune in his own hand. We are the sculptures of our future and the skill to mold it should be cultivated. Addressing the students, he said that as students they must promote unity and the social fabric of our country. In order to stand out we should read what nobody is reading, think what nobody is thinking and do what nobody is doing.”Our core educational mission is to prepare future leaders and citizens for lives of service. We, at St Aloysius college are motivated despite the number of hurdles to develop our institutions into a comprehensive “social Project” that approaches its teaching, research and outreach missions not as a narrow educational enterprises, but as ways to live out our vision of creating MEN and WOMEN for and others in practice” added Fr Dionysius Vaz.

He further said, “We have provided you an Education that has formed you as MEN and WOMEN of Character, Competence, Conscience, Compassion and Commitment, who will then contribute to the evolution of a counter culture to the present ruthlessly competitive and self-serving model, by promoting collaboration and cooperation for the growth of all, in a climate of mutual trust and sharing. So today in a spirit of great hope and confidence, we pray to God for the young men and women of SAC who set out to voyage in freedom and discover the lives that God has given them. May you appreciate the love and concern your parents have for you and for your future-may you live up to the ideals and expectations that have been set before you by the management and faculty of SAC. God bless you and may God be with you wherever you may go”

TWIN SISTERS REENA KISHORE ( I RANK) & RHEA KISHORE ( II RANK) in B Sc Biological Science 2018-2021 seen with her mother

Rector Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ said that graduation is a concept. You are going to graduate everyday in your life until the last breath. We have to improve everyday and everyday is a graduation day. Only when we have that perception can we make a difference in this world. Success is not measured with how lucrative a job is but how much one contributes to society. To show nationalism we shouldn’t hate another country. There should always be love in our heart. He wishes that one day students will come back with their success stories to the institution.

Members of the Governing Body, Academic Council, Directors, Deans, Staff and the SACAA members were present. Principal, Rev. Dr. Praveen Martis SJ, welcomed the gathering; Registrar, Dr. Alwyn D’Sa read the list of Rank holders and special awardees. Dr Santhosh G Goveas, Convener of the Twelfth Graduation Day programme proposed the vote of thanks, and Manoj Fernandes, from the department of BBA compered the programme.

The motto of the college, “Lucet et Ardet” which means “shine to enkindle” has inspired countless students to become men and women for and with others, thus bringing light and joy into the lives of people. Thousands of students who have passed through the portals of this institution have rendered outstanding service to humankind not only in India but across the globe. The Institution is proud of their alumni/ae who have turned into agents of radical social change.

In conclusion, to all of you 1594 graduates, as you prepare to launch into the real world beyond college, Team Mangalorean takes a moment to congratulate each and every one of you. ” Your beliefs become your thoughts, Your thoughts become your words, Your words become your actions, Your actions become your habits, Your habits become your values, Your values become your destiny.”, so go and move into the society and follow these words of Mahatma Gandhi, and be good professionals in your respected fields and serve the patients with dedication and sincerity and bring joy and smiles on their faces. Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience and the passion to reach for the stars to challenge the world. Hope your dreams take you to the corners of your smiles, to the highest of your hopes, to the windows of your opportunities, and to the most special places your heart has ever known”- Congratulations, Graduates and Success galore!