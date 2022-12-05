‘Be Proud to Join KMC-the BEST Medical College in the Country’- Chief Guest at Med-Intro 22 Ceremony

‘Be Proud to Join as Students of Kasturba Medical College (KMC0 -the BEST Medical College in the Country’- Chief Guest Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal. at MED-INTRO-20 22 Ceremony held at Dr TMA Pai International Convention Centre, Mangaluru on Monday, 5 November 2022.



Mangaluru: MED-INTRO-2022, an orientation programme and white coat-donning ceremony for the new batch of 250 MBBS students of Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, was held on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Dr TMA Pai International Convention Centre. The chief guest was Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal. Dr Dilip G. Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor, Mangaluru Campus, MAHE, Manipal, and Dr M. Venkatraya Prabhu, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Faculty of Health Sciences, MAHE, Manipal; Dr Pramod Kumar-Associate Dean Research and Administration; Dr B Suresh Kumar Shetty- Associate Dean Student Affairs; Dr Shrikala Baliga- Associate Dean Academics and International Collaborations; among others were the guests of honour on the dais.

The programme began with a prayer invoking God’s blessings, followed by a welcome address by Dr B. Unnikrishnan, Dean of KMC, Mangaluru, where he said that KMC hospital focus on installing sophisticated precision equipment, non-invasive diagnosis and surgeries and other state-of-the-art techniques with quality and ethical service, and it provides super speciality treatment with state of the art facilities with experienced doctors following world-class health care practices. He also emphasized the importance of dedication and discipline for smooth sailing and successful completion of the MBBS course. On this occasion, students and their parents were made aware of the institution, its rules and regulations as well as about the course and curriculum which has been revamped and the new syllabus which is competency and skill-based learning.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp and showering flower petals on the portrait of the Late T M A Pai, the Founder of KMC College and Hospitals. The smiles on the 250 budding doctors and their parents were abundant. Lt. Gen. Dr M. D. Venkatesh in his address, stated the importance of humility as they gain knowledge and progress in their profession. Welcoming the students and their parents he said that they had entered into an institution of academic excellence and high ethical and moral values, which stands as excellence among all private medical institutions in the country. He spoke about the prestigious institute and quality of medical education at KMC, with his lucid speech which was liked by all. He urged the students to take extra precautionary measures as the pandemic is not completely gone and use the laid out guidelines, and stressed maintaining punctuality and time management and giving importance to others’ time.

He explained that professional excellence could be achieved through commitment, hard work, dedication and creativity of the individual. One must keep learning lifelong along with self-learning to be successful. He added that there are three attempts in learning – Fail, Failure which is a stepping stone to success and never making an exception an example. A medical student needs to become a good human being before all and equal contribution from students as well as parents will ensure their success in the MBBS professional career. He stressed the importance of standing on one’s own feet and learning to be independent. He furthered that a good student needs to follow the ‘ABCDs’ of life to be a good human being. Attitude, Behaviour towards the patient, colleagues, teachers, society and life in general along with Communication and Discipline were the ABCDs of a good doctor. “It is always a special occasion to welcome a new batch of students. KMC is consistently ranked high in international ranking agencies and it is a unique opportunity to study at the best place” he added. (FOR MORE ON HIS SPEECH CLICK ON THE VIDEO HERE)

This was followed by the release of the information booklet and calendar by the Pro Vice Chancellors. The main programme of the day was the white coat-donning ceremony. The dignitaries and faculty members of KMC, Mangaluru, donned the white coats on the new batch of students that marked their entrance into the medical profession. The students later took a ‘ Maharshi Charak Shapath’ oath, administered by Dr Suresh Kumar Shetty, Associate Dean, in which they swore to uphold medical ethics in their practice. The vote of thanks was given by Dr Shrikala Baliga, Associate Dean, KMC Mangaluru; and the ceremony was meticulously and eloquently compered by Dr Saraswathy Sriram from Dept of Pathology, KMC, Attavar, Mangaluru. The students were then oriented to the academics, research, library, hostel, and other student support facilities in the college by the staff members.

Following a short break, the session began with a self-introduction by the newly joined MBBS students. Though the student crowd was diverse from different parts of the country, the excitement and enthusiasm they shared were evident through their smiling faces and voice. The faculty of the college introduced themselves, followed by Academics and an Overview of the MBBS Course. Avenues for Research, Student Affairs and Mentorship; Hostel Facilities with Chief Warden’s remarks; Library Facilities; Finance Matters Overview; and Student Support Centre were discussed as part of the agenda. The classes for the MBBS batch of 2022 at KMC, Mangaluru, commenced on November 16, 2022, with a meet-and-greet session followed by the foundation course, as mandated by the National Medical Commission.