‘Be Rooted in Nature & Nature Will Protect You’-Rev Fr Austin Peres

‘Be Rooted in Nature & Nature Will Protect You’- Fr Austin Peres at ‘Prakrithicha Gopanth Ek Dees- 2022 ‘

Mangaluru/Surathkal: “Prakrithicha Gopanth Ek Dees- 2022” an unique program organised by ICYM , Sacred Heart Church Surathkal unit , on August 14, 2022, on the occasion of 75th independence day and diocesan youth Sunday at near gas station Kana, Surathkal.

The primary purpose of the program is to inculcate among children ,youth and parishneers ,love for Nature and promote interest in agriculture among our youth. The program was inaugurated in a traditional way. The dignitaries poured rice into a “Kalshi”(in konkani) and then opened a “Pingara” by the guests.The konkani traditional agricultural farming equipment were set at the background to remind how our forefathers were attached to the Nature.

Very Rev Fr Austin Peter Peres , in his presidential address appreciated the hard work of youth in organizing the event. He also cheered up the youth for their initiative in organising this great event .He mentioned that God might forgive the humans but nature never forgives. When you’re rooted in nature the nature will take care of us and it’ll never ever allow the person to go away from nature.

The chief guest Jeeth Milan Roche in his address said that humans are the most insane species on earth created by God and we need to disprove this, by preserving our nature. We need not protect nature but we have to protect ourselves.

Rev Fr Austin Peter Peres, Rev Fr Richie D’Souza Surathkal church Jeeth Milan Roche the environmentalist, Urban Pinto State Vice president karnataka State licensed electrical contractors association, Russel Roche, Vice President of PPC, Bernard D Souza, the Coordinator of Parish Pastoral Commissions, Teena Rebello the Animator of ICYM, Oswin D Souza the President ICYM and Melish D Souza the Secretary were present on the dais.

The games were conducted wardvise for all categories of people of the parish, such as bullock race, Bomb in the city, three leg race, 6 leg race, passing the rings, coconut throw and many more. All the parishioners actively participated in all the categories. The main attraction of the program was the rain dance.

Valedictory program was held at 6pm Rev Fr Richard D’souza,Sr Maxi, OP, Russel Roche, Vice President of PPC, Norbert Misquith, the Secretary of PPC , Bernard D Souza, the Coordinator of Parish Pastoral Commissions, Teena Rebello the Animator of ICYM, Oswin D Souza the President ICYM and Melisha D Souza the Secretary ICYM, were the dignitaries.

Norbert Misquith said The ICYM surathkal unit organised a great event and brought the whole parish together. He appreciated the hard work of the youth. He also urged the youth to involve more in the parish activities. Russell Roche complimented and said that this program was a great success.

Winners were awarded with prizes and medals. The championship shield was bagged by Lourdes ward and the runner up trophy was won by Velankani ward. The guests were honoured with momentos. The mementos were given to the people who provided their fertile fields to the program as well as for the cultivation of paddy and to those who provided local resources.

Oswin , President ICYM ,welcomed the guest for the inaugural program.Melisha, the Secretary ICYM proposed a vote of thanks . The program was compered by Flyson. Prayer was led by Allan and team.The traditional lunch was served for all. More than 500 people took an active part in the event.

