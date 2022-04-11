Beach and Temple Tourism will see Huge Development in Coming Days: CM Bommai

Udupi: “Beach Tourism and Temple Tourism will see a huge development in the coming days. A representation has been made to the Centre for changes in CRZ regulations for the development of tourism in the coastal region. We have received an appropriate response”, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after inaugurating Dr VS Acharya Bus Station built by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation in Udupi here on April 11.

Addressing the gathering CM Bommai said, “Comprehensive development of Udupi district is a priority objective for the State government. Work has started on the construction of the 250-bedded hospital. A medical college and hospital under the PPP model would also come up in the coming days. Approval has been given for drinking water and underground drainage projects. Fishing and tourism too would get a boost”.

The Chief Minister lauded the honesty of late VS Acharya in public life. He was ideal for others to show that one can function honestly in public life.

The KSRTC bus terminal for inter-district and inter-state buses is being built on a spacious plot of land near Bannanje in Udupi. The new KSRTC bus stand is built at a cost of Rs 29.81 crore. The new bus stand is a two-storey building with a ground floor and a basement floor.

Each level has 30,000 square feet of plinth area. The basement floor will feature elaborate parking for about 64 four-wheelers and 100 two-wheelers. There will be space on the ground level for 18 to 20 buses to be parked at a time.

It would also feature the traffic controller’s office, passenger restrooms, reservation counters, a staff restroom and a canteen. The facility, built on 2.50 acres of land, will have many services for travellers.

The washrooms have both Indian and Western toilets, as well as separate facilities for men and women, as well as one for the differently challenged. Women’s restrooms with infant care are separate from the men’s facilities.

The first and second levels have two massive halls that might be utilised for malls in the future. There are eight commercial shops, two canteens and two retail shops on the upper ground floor.

Extensive seating arrangements are set up for travellers waiting for buses. Aside from the chairs placed in the open area, there are cabin-like constructions built for seating arrangements.

Dr Bannanje Govindacharya Memorial Digital Library

Earlier Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the Dr Bannanje Govindacharya Memorial Digital Library and said, “The Library should serve as a centre of imparting knowledge and spirituality.” The Chief Minister also unveiled the bust of Bannanje Govindacharya.

“Science and spirituality are the two faces of the same coin. There is the spirituality behind every science. This library has many dimensions which include children’s reading section, spiritual and digital segments”, Bommai said.

Appreciating the entrepreneurship of the people of the coastal region, the Chief Minister said that honest and intelligent people should join administrative services to build the nation. Children should make good use of the newly launched ‘Mukhyamantri Margadarshi’ programme which provides training for those interested to take competitive exams for various services.

Transport Minister Sriramulu, ministers S Angara, Sunil Kuma̧r Kota Srinivas Poojari, MLAʼs Raghupathi Bhat, Lalaji R Mendon, MLC Manjunath Bhandary and others were present.