Beach Cleaning at Tannirbavi by NCC Cadets of St Aloysius College & other Institutions

Mangaluru: The 18 Kar Bn NCC Mangalore Group took part in the social service and community development activities under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Govt. of India on Saturday, 13th March 2021.

As a part of this, a beach cleaning programme at Tannirbavi beach was organised and several dustbin barrels were installed at the prominent places of Tannirbavi Village, Mangaluru.

These programmes were organised under the guidance of Lt Col Amitabh Singh (Offg Commanding Officer) Capt Shakinraj, ANO of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangalore, ANO Ravindra Shetty, Canara School and PI staff of 18 KAR BN NCC Mangalore.

The NCC Cadets of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) and several Cadets of various institutions took part in this programme.