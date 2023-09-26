Beach Cleaning Drive by SAPUC Students promoting Environmental Sustainability

Beach Cleaning Drive by St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru SAPUC Students promotes Environmental Sustainability at Tannirbhavi Beach, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: St. Aloysius Pre-University College (SAPUC), Mangaluru continues its commitment to holistic education by fostering environmental awareness among its students. In an exemplary initiative, the Center for Social Concern at SAPUC organized a beach cleanup drive at Tannirbhavi Beach, bringing together 40 dedicated volunteers, including students and staff.

The hardworking volunteers made an impressive impact, collecting a total of 12 bags filled with waste. Their focus was on eliminating single-use plastics and rubber items that had marred the beach’s pristine beauty. This tangible achievement served as an eye-opener for students, offering a firsthand look at the detrimental effects of human actions on the environment.

Beyond waste removal, the Beach Cleaning Drive aimed to instill a deep sense of environmental awareness and civic responsibility among participants. It was an opportunity for individuals to recognize their role in preserving the environment and working towards a cleaner, greener society.

The event received active supervision and participation from the committed CSC Staff Coordinators, including Ms. Sharitha DSilva, Ms. Marina Cutinho, and Mr. Sheldon Andrade. Ms. Diana Dias, HOD of English, also lent her support and monitored the volunteers’ efforts.

This initiative calls upon individuals to reevaluate their actions and make conscious choices that contribute to a more environmentally friendly society. SAPUC continues to lead by example, reminding us all that the path to a sustainable future begins with individual actions and collective efforts.

