Beach Cleanliness Drive organized by St Aloysius P U College

Mangaluru: St Aloysius PU College envisions the creation of men and women for and with others; young people with genuine social consciousness, who find the meaning of life by being at the real service of others. The Centre for Social Concern in the college organizes and plans activities accordingly. The student volunteers of the association conducted a beach cleaning drive recently at Tannirbavi.

Mark Pereira, Co-ordinator of CSC briefed students about the importance of waste segregation. He opined that such drives make students socially responsible and be more proactive in tackling environmental concerns. Glass, plastic and synthetic materials were segregated during the drive. The members cleared the plastic and other non-biodegradable waste which was later handed over to Mangaluru City Corporation. The drive helped to create awareness among the students on cleanliness in the public places. Active and enthusiastic participation of the students and staff made the beach clean-up drive an inspiring success.