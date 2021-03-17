Spread the love



















Beach Lifeguard Course organized by Mantra Surf Club & Mangalore Surf Club

Mangaluru: After successfully hosting the First ever State Level Surf Championship Competition, Mangalore Surf Club joining with Mantra Surf Club co-jointly organised a week long Beach Lifeguard Course at Tannirbavi beach ahead of the summer with the Indian Lifesaving and Lifesaving Sports Federation, an International Life Saving Federation member of India.

A total of eight surf club volunteers participated in the training and acquired surf rescue and lifeguard skills. The one of a kind engagement with the local Surf Clubs is a first move towards the dream project of ‘Surfers as Lifesavers’ said Vijay Kumar Sah, Vice President ILLSF and a Drowning Prevention Leader. This was the first international lifeguard certification program organised in the region. He also emphasised on the importance of educating the public at large with very valuable water safety messages and trained the surf volunteers personally with the 10 key safety messages developed by RNLI and donated banners to the clubs to take the message ahead.

The training for Beach Lifeguards consisted of Duty of Lifeguards, Safe Beach Operations, Patrolling, Communications, Rescue and Revival Skills with various situation handling that built great confidence in the trainee candidates. Sebastian Raj, President ILLSF appreciated the candidates for their participation and zest for learning the Skills. The club’s have decided to reach out to the local schools and institutions to spread the message on Aquatic Safety and Survival skills through Sports, Surf and Swimming lessons in order to support the drowning prevention mission.

Rammohan Paranjape from Mantra Surf Club and Dhruvin Jasrani from Mangalore Surf Club came together to organise this program at the start of the year, as they felt the need of proper lifeguard training and certification was the need of the hour in the region due to rise in drownings in the past one year, as more and more people are flocking to beaches post-pandemic.

The program has already begun a great interest amongst the surfing, swimming and fishermen community in the region, as many have shown interest in taking part in the certification program which will also provide alternate employment opportunities both within the country and outside. The organisers want to take the momentum forward and really focus on making the beaches safer, creating employment, engaging the community and developing athletes for lifesaving sports as well.

MANGALORE SURF OPEN- A SUCCESSFUL SURF OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

Addressing the media persons Mithun Bhat Kakunje, the President of Mangalore Surf Club said, “Mangalore Surf Club (Regd. Under societies act of 1960) takes immense pleasure to inform the resounding success of the State Level Surf Championship Competition which was held on 7 March 2021 at Tannirbavi Beach 2 (Pine Tree Area), Near Fathima Church. The event started at 6:30 am and went on till 11:30 am. More than 70 Athletes from 7 Surf Schools across the state participated in this Mega Event which is the First Ever Open Surf Competition to be held at Tannirbavi beach. The objective of this event is to promote surfing and to make people aware that Tannirbavi beach has a world class surf break”

He further said, “Dignitaries who graced the occasion included: DIG Venkatesh, Commandant Coast Guard; K G Nath, Dy. Chairman, New Mangalore Port Trust; Raghuveer Southerpete, DO, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; Shaheed Khan, Managing Director, Dharthi; Jagadish Boloor, Managing Director, Yojaka India Pvt. Ltd.; Premanand Shetty, Mayor, Mangalore City Corporation; Smt. Sunitha Salian, Area Ward Corporator, among others. There were 8 categories of events: Surfing Under 12, Surfing Under 16, Surfing Under 20, Surfing Above 20, Body Boarding Under 12, Body Boarding Under 16, Body Boarding Under 20 & Body Boarding Above 20”.

“The winners of the Surfing Above 20 Men’s Category are Srikrishna Vasanth (First Place) & Kalyan Rayithi (Second Place). The Surfing Above 20 Women’s Category was bagged by Apoorva Bykadi (First Place) & Shreya Mehta (Second Place). The winners of the Surfing 16 – 19 Men’s Category are Praveen (First Place) & Dayanand (Second Place). The Surfing 16 – 19 Women’s Category was bagged by Sinchana Gowda (First Place) & Akhila U. (Second Place). Incidentally, the youngest participant in the competition was a 7 year old girl, Tanisha, who won second place in the Body Boarding Under 12” added Mithun.

Briefing about Mangalore Surf Club, Mithun said, “MSC has been conducting Surf classes at Tannirbavi Beach since 2015. Having been registered as an Association under the Societies Act, 1960, MSC is a non-profit organization with a vision of imparting surfing skills in addition to water safety for Mangaluru and the nearby regions. In addition to being a surf school, MSC has six of its members who are certified by the American Heart Association as “Heartsavers” – wherein First Aid and CPR skills are imparted. These members have actively been providing free CPR Training sessions for Lifeguards at the beach and to the general layman at various gatherings and events in and around Mangaluru”.

Padmanabh Nayak, Sumant Kamath and Nikil Sameer, the MSC Board Members were present on the dais during the press meet.

SURFING EVENT WINNERS :

1. MALE UNDER 12 YEARS- FIRST PRADEEP PUJARA, RUNNER UP NEEL KAMATH

2. FEMALE UNDER 12 YEARS- FIRST SAANVI, RUNNER UP NIA JASANI

3. MALE UNDER 16 YEARS- FIRST NAMAN SANIL, RUNNER UP SUBRAMANI

4. FEMALE UNDER 16 YEARS- FIRST BRITHI HEGDE, RUNNER UP VAMSHI

5. MALE UNDER 20 YEARS- FIRST PRAVEEN, RUNNER UP DAYANAND

6. FEMALE UNDER 20 YEARS- FIRST SINCHANA GOWDA, RUNNER UP AKHILA M

7. MALE OVER 20 YEARS- FIRST SATYA SRIKRISHNA VASANTH, RUNNER UP KALYAN RAYITHI

8. FEMALE OVER 20 YEARS -FIRST APOORVA BYKADI, RUNNER UP SHREYA MEHTA

BODY BOARDING EVENT WINNERS :

1. MIXED GENDER UNDER 12 YEARS- FIRST ANIKA, RUNNER UP TANISHA BHAT

2. MALE UNDER 16 YEARS-FIRST NAVEEN KUMAR, RUNNER UP DHANUSH

3. FEMALE UNDER 16 YEARS- FIRST MIARKA KAMATH, RUNNER UP NIA JASANI

4. MALE OVER 16 YEARS- FIRST SWEEKRITH ANAND, RUNNER UP YAJNESH BENGRE

5. FEMALE OVER 16 YEARS- FIRST SINCHANA GOWDA, RUNNER UP SASHA FERDINAND