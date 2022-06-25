Beary Wing Launched in Oman

Muscat: The Beary Wing was officially launched as the 28th linguistic wing of the Indian Social Club Oman. ISC Oman Vice-Chairman Karanjeet Singh Matharoo Launched the Wing in an inaugural function on June 17.

Speaking afterwards, he said that the Indian Social Club is a forum for non-resident Indians and already has 27 different linguistic wings. The Beary language joining the line as the 28th Wing is a moment of excitement. The Indian Social Club Oman, which represents Indian art, culture and social service in Oman, has linguistic wings. The Beary language is expected to give the club more strength in this regard.

Beary Wing Convener Fayaz Hasainar, who presided over the event, said, “The Beary community has its own language, literature, art, culture, food and clothing, and today Beary has earned its fame abroad. The Beary Wing now exists in Oman and will work with the Indian Social Club Oman as part of its unity,” he said.

Indian Social Club Board Officers Shakeel Hon.Cultural Sec., Suhail Khan Hon. Entertainment sec, Sanjit Kanojia Hon. Joint Sports Sec, Beary Wing Officer Sahab Ismail and Senior Beary Social Leader Monabba Abdurrahman were the chief guests at the event. Beary Achievers Abdul Hamid Kannangar, Abbas Pokare Uchchila, Dr Asaina Beary and poet Ansar Katipalla were felicitated at the event.

Managing Director of Barik Group, Samsheer welcomed the guest. Sahab Ismail delivered the vote of thanks. Abdurrahman Nitte and Ansar Katipalla of Beary Wing hosted the event.

As part of the inauguration, the charming Daff, children’s Oppana Paat Dance, Beary fun quiz and Beary traditional food stalls were held. Hundreds of non-resident bearys attended the ceremony.