BEAUTY – What does it signify?

A combination of characteristics, which include form, shade, or shape, that pleases the aesthetic senses, especially the sight is known as a common definition of Beauty for all. After arising in the morning, before going out of the residence, we all look at the mirror and interrogate whether our appearance is cool enough to impress others. Or not. Subsequently, we move out with the easing solution of physical appearance. Have we ever thought of that splendour, which lies within the eyes of ourselves than others? If a person praises our dressing sense or speaks confidently by aphorizing that “this dress genuinely fits you, you’re a charming man” then we bet the farm. While turning back at our childhood memories we realize that each of us is opinion dependent on our parents, friends and society. Which proves that we doubted ourselves more than believing.

As Confucius says “Everything has beauty, but not everyone sees it”, we all are born to experience beauty however very rarely the discovery happens. There are so many human beings around the arena who move on to look out for it, but in most of their case by the time they would observe, it might be too late.! Even Khalil Gibran says “Beauty isn’t always in the face; beauty is a light within the heart. Is splendour, an illumination of our soul? No by no means. If it became illumination it’d be limited to my boundary, but it is endless, there may be no border for it. As Khalil says a giant form of light within the heart of man, which can be observed simplest through himself is a splendour. If few suppose that the external look itself is a beauty, I can name them as the people who stay with illumination. For such types of human beings, Swami Vivekananda answers like this “I am not handsome, but I can give hand to someone who certainly requires It.!

My very last phrase about Beauty is that, it is such a wonderful experience which turned into being there before me and you, to be able to be there after me and you, and which doesn’t have a stop for its adventure. You may also ask then ‘Where does it lie? The handiest answer that I can assuredly give to you is that it continually lies within you. Beauty begins in the instant moment of deciding to be yourself! Always suppose that I am the most beautiful character because this is the best motive why you’re here to enjoy it for your manner called Life. Life itself is so lovely that it has blessed you, and made you a part of its adventure in your name. Own it completely, admire it, like it, live it, and lead it closer to the beauty that you choose to assume and create. It usually articulates you, to signify yourself as an emblem ambassador of Beauty……Am I right? As always I am!

Like this: Like Loading...