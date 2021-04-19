Spread the love



















Beds Shortage in Hospitals, a Scary Situation! Patient Roams in Auto Searching of ICU Bed

Beds Shortage in Hospitals, a Scary Situation! A Woman Patient Roams in Auto-Rickshaw Searching of ICU bed in Kalaburagi.

Mangaluru: Even as it is grappling with oxygen supply, ICU beds, ventilators and Remdesivir doses for Covid-19 patients, Karnataka on Saturday logged its biggest single-day spike so far at 17,489 new cases an increase of 2,630 cases over Friday’s figures. Bengaluru Urban district, which has been driving the spike in numbers, saw a whopping 11,404 fresh cases, even as it struggles with its health infrastructure. Ironically, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, could not get a bed for himself at Manipal Hospital and had to shift to another hospital despite Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar’s intervention.

Sources reveal that the positivity rate for the state too saw a big jump on Saturday, touching 12.20 per cent, close to the 12.54 per cent mark registered on September 27, 2020, during the peak of the first wave. The number of deaths too saw an increase, with 80 succumbing on Saturday, against 78 on Friday. The death toll in the state has touched 13,270. In a worrying trend, the recovery rate too has been falling consistently, dropping to below 89 per cent as of Saturday. Among other districts, Mysuru reported 811 cases and Kalaburgi reported 560 cases. Tumakuru (507), Ballari (355), Dakshina Kannada (309) and Bidar (359) were the other high case-load districts.

Regarding the shortage of beds in hospitals, here we have a story making headlines in print and electronic media that a woman with an oxygen cylinder attached to her body roamed Kalaburagi city in an autorickshaw for nearly five hours searching for an ICU bed on Sunday. The 55-year old woman, from Basava Nagar locality, was rushed to a private hospital after she complained of cough and respiratory complications. Since there was no ICU bed available at the time, the hospital authorities provided her with an oxygen cylinder as emergency care. The relatives of the woman then took her in an autorickshaw to many hospitals, including Dhanwantari Hospital, Vaatsalya Hospital, Crystal Hospital, and ESIC Hospital (a government establishment), searching for an ICU bed in vain.

When they did not get an ICU bed anywhere, they finally came to the district government hospital attached to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). Since there was no ICU bed available at the GIMS hospital also, the woman was treated inside the autorickshaw itself for about three hours. Realising the gravity of the patient’s condition, the GIMS authorities, somehow, managed to accommodate the patient in the ICU by adopting an additional oxygen flow meter to a machine that was already serving a patient. Whether or not the woman was a COVID-19 patient was not known when she was admitted to the hospital.

Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, April 18 saw another sharp spike in the number of coronavirus cases, with the district reporting as many as 272 cases in a single day. Udupi too saw a steep rise with 152 fresh cases. As per the Dakshina Kannada district health bulletin, a total of 6,86,687 samples have been tested so far, out of which 6,48,544 have turned out to be negative. The total number of positive cases in the district stands at 38,143, out of which 1,764 are currently active.

As many as 131 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,635. The total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the district stands at 744. With cases steadily increasing, the district administration has urged people to strictly continue maintaining social distance in public places and wear masks when stepping out of the house. Anyone not wearing a mask would be fined by the authority. So far, the district administration has collected a whopping Rs 47,90,330 as a fine in 46,138 incidents of mask violation.