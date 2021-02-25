Spread the love



















Beedi workers, contractors stage protest against proposed COTPA amendments

Mangaluru, (UNI): Hundreds of Beedi workers and contractors staged a protest in front of the Mini Vidhana Saudha against the proposed amendments to the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), here on Thursday.

Before staging the protest, a rally carried out from Hampankatta to the Mini Vidhana Saudha The protest was organised by various Beedi workers unions and contractors associations.

The protestors questioned why the government was making a move towards amending the Act without creating alternate employment opportunities for Beedi workers.

CITU District Secretary J Balakrishna Shetty, HMS leader Muhammad Rafi, AITUC Secretary Seetharam Berinja and others participated in the protest.