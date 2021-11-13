Spread the love



















Beggar woman raped, murdered in Chikkaballapur



Chikkaballapur (Karnataka): In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman beggar was raped and killed by a local merchant in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka, the police said on Friday.

The police have taken local merchant Abdulla into custody in connection with the case. The incident happened in the premises of the city corporation’s fish and meat selling outlet.

The accused Abdulla sold cinnamon and clove on a moving cart in the complex. He was eyeing the beggar woman, who used to sleep in the same premises at night.

Abdulla had forced himself upon the woman when she was asleep in the wee hours of Thursday. After the victim resisted, the accused assaulted and raped her, according to the police.

The victim died on the spot due to profuse bleeding after the sexual assault.

The police arrested the accused after verifying the CCTV footage, which clearly showed the brutal rape and murder of the unfortunate woman.

