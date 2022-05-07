‘Behave Yourselves or Get Beaten Up’ a Warning for Burqa-Clad Women by MDF

‘Behave Yourselves or Get Beaten Up’ a Warning for Burqa-Clad Women by Muslim Defence Force (MDF)

Mangaluru: Even though we have always been hearing news about Moral-policing by Hindutva outfits, for a change, we have a Muslim outfit/Organization which is trying to give threats and warnings to Burqa-clad women who are indecently behaving in the public. It is learnt that a threat issued to burqa-clad women issued by Muslim Defence Force (MDF), a WhatsApp group, having gone viral on social media, is keeping police in Mangaluru on its toes.

The message in Kannada a warning to women draped in burqas against engaging in ‘indecent behaviour’ was issued by the MDF, after its members allegedly caught a few girls ‘red-handed’ at a parking lot of the malls. The girls, and their parents, were reportedly let off by the MDF with just a warning. However, the message, which went viral on Thursday, warned that women caught in a similar situation would henceforth be beaten up.

Mangaluru city police are now closely monitoring social media accounts to prevent any untoward incidents from unfolding in the city. The message warns parents to keep a close watch on their daughters’ movements.

“See that your daughter reaches college on time, and returns home on time,” the message read. MDF members allegedly directed girls not to remove their burqa in public places to click selfies.

Warning message in Kannada posted by MDF

Meanwhile, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar speaking to the media said, “We are gathering information about group that is trying to impose Fatwa culture of Taliban in the name of Muslim Defence Force (MDF). We have learnt that since few months, young Muslim girls are warned to wear Burqa and parents of children who are loitering/wandering around in malls are also warned not to let their children go to malls. These kinds of statements are displayed in Instagram pages and WhatsApp groups, and we are retrieving information as to the source of these statements. We are also monitoring the people who write in a derogatory manner on social media using overseas SIM cards. We have not formed any team to specifically investigate the MDF. We have not received any complaints also. As of now no action is taken, however, on the basis of complaints, suitable actions will be taken”.

As per Mangaluru City Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) Hariram Shankar, “The social media cell was relaying all the key information to the state intelligence team. Few months ago, MDF started sending messages aimed at helping preserve the morality of Muslim women, whom they warned of action should they fail to wear a burqa when in public. We have closely been monitoring the activity of this group on social media. However, following a long list of cases being filed in connection with provocative social media posts, there was a marked decline in groups, specifically those based in Mangaluru disseminating similar messages. In some cases, the administrators of the groups had themselves called on other members to exercise restraint in their messages, and to be wary of posting messages that denigrated religious beliefs,”.

As of now, it is learnt that MDF does not have any specific organization. Some people operate on social media under this name. Fundamental hard core religious matters are shared on social media in this name. Statements outraging the modesty of young Muslim women, if they do not wear Burkha are going viral on social media.