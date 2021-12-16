‘Behavioural Change is Required among Drivers & Pedestrians to Avoid Accidents’- DC Dr K V Rajendra

Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner, Dr K V Rajendra speaking after inaugurating a technical session on ‘Impact of infrastructure as a challenge’ at a divisional-level consultation on generating demand for effective implementation of Indian Motor Vehicles Act (MVA), 2019 said, “Behavioural change was required among drivers and pedestrians to avoid mishaps. There should be constant acceptance of changes made to introduce effective enforcement and implementation. Road safety awareness should start at the primary school levels by making it part of the curriculum”.

The programme here was organized by Public Affairs Foundation (PAF) and Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS), Bengaluru. Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said, “The need of the hour to ensure road safety was to improve infrastructure for vehicles and pedestrians and strengthen the existing policy by effective documentation”.

Sridhar further said, “The MVA placed more weightage on regulatory aspects than developmental ones thereby suffering setbacks. The system forgets what should be done immediately to avoid accidents in the future. Whether enough research was done by road engineers at the Indian Road Congress that specifies road designs to address recurring challenges, he wondered. The Commissioner said the creation of cycling lanes on the city’s lanes and by-lanes could reduce the burden on trunk roads. Strengthening the public transport system and adequate pedestrian infrastructure could reduce road fatalities”.

CUTS director George Cheriyan in his introductory address said, “The Act for the first time has a clause for accountability of the authority bestowed with the power to engineer and design roads; this also includes 63 clauses for enhanced penalties. 93% of world road accidents occur in developing countries with India’s share being at 11%. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways report said 1,51,113 deaths were caused by road accidents in 2019; speeding and reckless driving being the prime causes of accidents. Nearly half of the victims were aged between 18 and 35”. In Karnataka though there was a reduction in road accident deaths of drivers, fatalities of pedestrians has increased in the last five years, he said. PAF Executive Director Annapoorna Ravichandar also spoke.

Social worker and Vehicle Insurance Claims Surveyor Praveen Chandra Shetty, Mangaluru also gave a few suggestions, like:

1. There is no coordination between IRC (Indian Road Congress) and TRW (Traffic Research Wing) and these two bodies cause more confusion than arriving at workable solutions with MoRH. Hence these two entities should be merged with MoRH

2. Implementation of MVAct 2019 (motor vehicle act) remained as a challenge to implement fully because of Unscientific Road Design and Improper and defective traffic infrastructure

3. Unless we have properly designed roads and architecturally perfect vehicles, implementation of MVAct 2019 to get full benefits of the amendments will remain a myth

4. An elderly person of about 70 Yess age who could not walk into the stage without support was made as Chairman of the new National Road Safety Board formed under this act by MoRH and what can citizens expect from this prestigious board formed for a certain purpose.