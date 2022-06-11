Beijing reports 21 new local Covid-19 infections



Beijing: Beijing reported 21 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases during the first 15 hours of Friday, according to local authorities.

All the cases have been sent to designated hospitals for medical treatment or observation, said Liu Xiaofeng, Deputy Head of the Beijing Municipal Disease Prevention and Control Center, at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

From Thursday to 3 p.m. Friday, 29 cases were reported from a cluster infection connected to a bar, Liu added.

A total of 4,402 close contacts and 52 sub-close contacts of the bar cluster infections have been traced. Entertainment venues such as bars, internet bars and karaoke bars in the Chaoyang district, where the bar is located, had suspended business, said Yang Beibei, Deputy Head of the district.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Beijing had reported 1,860 local Covid-19 infections since April 22, Xinhua news agency reported.