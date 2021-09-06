Spread the love



















Beijing’s flood season precipitation hits 20-yr high



Beijing: Beijing’s flood season ended on August 31, with the highest average precipitation in recent 20 years, said the municipal meteorological bureau on Monday.

During the flood season, lasting from June 1 to August 31, the average precipitation of China’s capital reached 627.4 mm, approximately 70 per cent more than that of the same period in ordinary years, reports Xinhua news agency.

In 2021, Beijing has also experienced the rainiest July since 1951, as measured by average precipitation of 400.4 mm.

From June 1 to August 31, the city reported 62 instances of precipitation, an increased of 30 per cent from the same period last year, said the bureau.

