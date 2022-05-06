Being NE centric force, Assam Rifles unable to accord dignified funeral to its veterans



New Delhi: The Assam Rifles (AR) has expressed its inability to accord a dignified funeral to its veterans and retirees being a North East centric para-military force.

In a recent official communication, the AR has said that the Force is deployed only in the north east region while its employees are from all parts of the country and after retirement, they go back to their respective native places.

Replying to the Confederation of the Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association, the AR further said that there is no scope to arrange a dignified funeral for the veterans in the areas other than North East.

Higher officials of the AR said that the other para-military forces have pan India presence and they can arrange the last rites of their veterans with the help of the nearest unit but in case of Assam Rifles, barring the north east region, it has no presence in the other parts of the country.

However, the AR continues to help the veterans financially in case of natural calamities at their places, for treatment and financial help to the widow of the martyrs for children’s education or even help in daughter’s marriage, the official communication said.

In November last year, the Central Reserve Police Force had issued guidelines for a decent last journey of the veterans and retirees with full dignity.

To ensure a decent and honourable farewell to CRPF veterans wherein on receipt of an intimation regarding the demise of a veteran, a CRPF officer of an appropriate rank from the nearest Unit or establishment will contact their family members and provide on the spot assistance, as required and also arrange for their last rites in a decent and befitting manner.

Expenditure so incurred on the wreath laying ceremony will be borne out of the welfare fund of the Unit, group centre or the establishment from where the individual proceeds on retirement and the amount so spent should not exceed Rs 8,000, the order said.

Also, a wreath should be laid by the designated officer on the mortal remains on behalf of DG CRPF.

The other Forces are expected to follow the same pursuit in case of the demise of the retirees.

Criticising the Assam Rifles’ decision, the Confederation of the Ex-Paramilitary Force Martyrs Welfare Association said that decent last rites can be arranged through the other CAPFs which have the presence across the country.