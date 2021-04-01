Spread the love



















‘Bekaaboo 2’ brought Bachata dance in Tusharr Khanna’s life



Mumbai: Actor Tusharr Khanna, who plays the role of a ‘Bachata instructor’ in the series “Bekaaboo 2”, has fallen in love with the dance form and wants to learn more of it.

The actor took special training for the show and says that he will continue with his lessons.

“Learning is my favourite thing and I jumped at the opportunity to pick up an entirely new skill. Bachata of all things is the new thing Bekaaboo 2 brought into my life, and I think I may continue learning the form even after all this. I am so grateful Bekaaboo 2 happened for me, and it brought with it so many new and incredible experiences apart from dancing,” he says.

The psycho-thriller “Bekaaboo 2” streams on ALTBalaji.