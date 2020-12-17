Spread the love



















Belagavi: Unidentified person fires bullet, one injured

Belagavi, (UNI) : One person sustained bullet injuries in Yamakanamardi police station limits in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district yesterday (Wednesday) late night when an unidentified person fired point blank at him.

Superintendent of Police Belagavi Laxman Nimbargi told newsmen here on Thursday that some people were sitting near a temple and were talking, when the culprit wearing Monkey cap came to the spot and fired at him with a country made pistol. The reason for the crime is under investigation.

Injured Bharma Dupdale (45) was rushed to a private hospital and according to attending doctors he is out of danger. Yamakanamardi Police have registered a cae and are investigating.