‘Belaku’ lighting up rural homes: K’taka CM Bommai



Belagavi: About 1,44,000 houses have been provided electricity connection under the ‘Belaku’ programme, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Tuesday after launching the ‘State Level Belaku Programme’ in the Dastikoppa vilage in Belagavi district.

“State government is providing power connection to houses of the poor and farmers’ pump sets. It is providing 24X7 single phase power and 7 hours of three phase power in the state. The government has decided to convert the Rs 1900 crore debt burden of Hubballi Electric Supply Company into government’ share capital and would utilise Rs 1500 crore central grant for rejuvenation of the company,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment for comprehensive development of northern Karnataka.

State cabinet has decided to install statues of Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna in Suvarna Soudha premises, Bommai said.

The cabinet has also approved Dharawad-Belagavi via Kitturu railway line project at a cost of Rs 898 crore. It would give a big boost for infrastructure development in the region, he said.