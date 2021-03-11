Spread the love



















Belarus starts vaccinating teachers against Covid-19



Misk: Belarus started inoculating teachers against Covid-19 here with Russian vaccine Sputnik V, said First Deputy Health Minister Elena Bogdan on Wednesday.

Belarus kicked off the first stage of its vaccination program in late December, when the health ministry said that medical workers, teachers and specialists who contact people in work would receive the vaccination in the first place, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Bogdan said that the vaccination of medical workers is underway now, and social workers and those in senior citizen homes will follow soon.

Belarus produced the first pilot batch of the Sputnik V vaccine in February, and plans to start mass production of the vaccine in late March.

The health ministry said the country plans to start mass vaccination against Covid-19 in April 2021.