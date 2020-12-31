Spread the love



















Believe It or Not, Year 2020 Ends at 11 pm Tonight to Toast for a Bright 2021 Ahead? Cheers!

Sadly Folks, believe it or not, Year 2020 Ends at 11 pm Tonight to Toast for a Bright 2021 Ahead? Thanks to the government and other authorities for putting all the restrictions and a STOP to all parties/get-together at 11 pm tonight, thereby spoiling the revelry mood of the people, while Christmas and New Year celebrations come ONLY ONCE a year. Why even restrict celebrations to 11 pm tonight, when the year ends at midnight, so that revelers can toast and say cheers by welcoming the New Year 2021. Do you think an extended hour from 11 pm to midnight would have increased the chances of COVID-19 spread? What a joke? Just look at the people during day hours walking around or mingling in groups by not following social distancing not wearing face masks. So why all these restrictions for a few hours during night- doesn’t make any sense.

Mangaluru: If the government thinks that it does make sense to keep transmission of COVID-19 under check or within the ‘controllable limits’. With temperatures dipping in many parts of the country including Mangaluru, and celebrations of Christmas and New Year going around, a partial restriction on mobility shall minimize crowd-gathering and keep socializing behaviour under check to some extent- it is Totally WRONG! If the government and netas think that in order to brace ourselves for the second wave, which according to the estimates will be worse than the first, it could be a logical move to manage an uptick- but in reality it is really not needed.

According to me, imposing night curfew or strict restrictions is not the step that can help in controlling transmission of this deadly disease. Apart from imposing restrictions, the government should take steps towards free testing and provide adequate hospital facilities to patients. We all are aware and we all have witnessed that because of lack of facilities, COVID-19 patients are standing or lying in front of the hospital gate, waiting for their turn. The only thing that can control the transmission of COVID-19 is a good healthcare system. Curfews or restrictions are not a solution because no one knows if the person who is going for a night walk or buying grocery on weekends is not a transmitter of the virus.

The main causes behind ‘community transmission’ of COVID-19 were crowded places and people not valuing important precautions such as wearing a mask properly and social distancing norms. The government should start emphasizing these precautions at public places from dawn-to-dark on all week days when people are out to enjoy rather than imposing partial curfews or restrictions or ban only on certain days or for a few hours. We should not club night and weekend curfews together. One might prove effective, but the other is futile. Our Smart government officials should know that Coronavirus does not take rest during the day and become active during the night — it’s difficult to fathom what is the logic behind this night curfew or tough restrictions. On one hand, there is a total disregard for COVID-19 regulations in political events or election result day, like yesterday in Mangaluru, where hundreds of people were gathered with no social distancing nor wearing face masks- and the bunch of cops present there did nothing and on the other hand, you have these night curfews or restrictions. Total nonsense!

Panambur Beach During the weekends! Did Any Officials Stop this Massive Gathering?

In fact, having night curfews would be counterproductive as you are forcing people to get things done before a certain time, causing more crowds during the daytime. If there is no curfew, at least people will have the option to go out for their groceries or other shopping needs in a less crowded time. Night curfews make no sense whatsoever. It is as senseless as burning the whole crop field to eliminate few plants injurious to the main crop instead of manually plucking out such plants. Or, as senseless as closure of a busy highway to avoid traffic jams instead of imposing stricter discipline, installing signals and ensuring perfect observation of speed limits. Or imprisoning an entire block of population instead of searching and arresting few miscreants hiding with them. Coronavirus gets transmitted by humans anytime and anywhere, causing infection. It neither sleeps nor observes holidays. Better to observe social distancing rules and make masks mandatory.

Where is Social Distancing during Gram Panchayat Election Results Day

And now they have banned the entry into the coastal beaches from 31 December until 1 January 2021, which doesn’t make any sense, because all these days, every beach in the Coastal district, especially Panambur beach was packed with people with no social distancing whatsoever, and people wearing no face masks either. Where were our district officials then? So why even ban entry into beaches, when the beaches were crowded during the weekends? Doesn’t make sense to me, how about you readers?

Similarly in Karnataka, the jumbled up curfew decision made by CM Yediyurappa messed up all the plans made by Christians to spend a holiday spree among family members and friends. From NO to YES, then a change, and NO again- this is how the Karnataka state government wavered on its decisions over the three days on imposing a night curfew across the state-the move was planned in the face of a threat of the spread of SARS-CoV-2’s new variant. This confusion really messed up the plans of Church goers, who instead of going to the Churches, many watched mass on TV and online. Even hotels and restaurants faced a BIG loss due to this curfew goof up.

Cars lined up on Bendore Well road – People celebrated Christmas Eve & Christmas Day at apartments-and will do on New Year’s Eve too!

So once again, when people want to celebrate the last day of 2020 in a gusto, the restrictions are simply killing their fun spree. Why even these restrictions at night time, when during the day people are happily roaming around with no face masks and no social distancing whatsoever. This is crazy and dumb. So anyways all you revelers out there don’t let these restrictions bother you, just go ahead and have a BIG time, but under Covid-19 precautions. Since the law restricts parties until 11 pm, plan your bash at your homes or apartments, like many did on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. From toasts that acknowledge the challenges of the past year to ones that look ahead at the good times to come, you’re bound to find something you’ll want to memorize ahead of the big day. It might even become a New Year’s Eve tradition that you repeat year after year. And to that let’s say, “Cheers!”

In conclusion, “Wishing you more happiness than all my words can tell, not just for the holidays, but all the year as well. In the New Year 2021, may your right hand always be stretched out in friendship, but never in want. Let your New Year’s toast to love and laughter and happily ever after. Get excited about the future. The past won’t mind. Toast to the future, a toast to the past, and a toast to our friends, far and near. Out with the old, in with the new, cheers to the future, and all that we do. Here’s to the year past and friends who have left us. Here’s to the present and the friends who are here. Here’s to the New Year and the new friends who will join us.”- Team Mangalorean wishes you all a Happy and Prosperous New Year



