Belthangady BJP Town Panchayat VP Caught Red-Handed Distributing Cash by EC Officials

Mangaluru: In a late-night incident that took place in Belthangady taluk where the Vice President of BJP town panchayat was caught red-handed by Election Commission Officials after they were alerted by Congress party workers, while distributing cash to the public on Tuesday 9 May 2023. The person Jayananda Gowda was caught red-handed by former Congress MLA Vasant Bangera while he was distributing cash in Kellaguthu Colony.

It is learnt that the BJP leaders were distributing money in cars that did not bear registration number plates. They were also caught by former MLA Vasant Bangera and handed over to the police. According to the Congress party workers, when they had checked one of the mobile phones of the persons inside the car, there were calls made to police personnel and other influential persons.

Before this incident, there was yet another incident which had taken place on Monday, 8 May, where a video related to an incident had gone viral on social media where BJP candidate of Belthangady constituency Harish Poonja was accused of soliciting voters with cash during house-to-house campaigning. Sources reveal that Poonja and his team offered Rs five lakhs to the residents of a Dalit colony of Ashok Nagar during their door-to-door campaign.

As per Congress sources, Harish Poonja had also promised the Dalits of building houses and providing them with RTC in their colony. Locals who came to know about this gheraoed Harish Poonja and his team members, with heated arguments, during which Poonja and his supporters fled from the spot.

