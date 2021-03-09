Spread the love



















Belthangady : Three persons killed as tree fall on them

Belthangady, (UNI): Three individuals died when a tree fell on them while they were cutting a tree near Kayila in Patrame Village on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Prashant (23), son of Uliya resident Ramanna Kumbar,Swastik (25) son of Sesappa Poojary, and Uppinangady resident Ganesh (38), according to the police.

This unfortunate incident is said to have occurred when the men were reportedly cutting a tree.

Further investigation was on.