Beneficiaries’ meet to be held on March 16: Sunil Kumar

Mangaluru: A conference of the beneficiaries of various state government schemes will be held here on March 16 to ensure that the benefits of schemes reached all eligible persons, Karnataka Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters after an official meeting at the zilla panchayat hall here, Kumar, who is also the Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge minister, said nearly 20,000 to 25,000 beneficiaries will take part in the conference.

Several ministers are also expected to attend the conference, he said, adding the Chief Minister’s participation has not been confirmed so far.

DK deputy commissioner M R Ravikumar, ZP CEO Dr Kumar, MCC commissioner Chennabasappa and others were present.

