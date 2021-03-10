Spread the love



















Bengal CM ‘injured’ in Nandigram



Nandigram (West Bengal): Hours after she filed her nomination from here in Purba Medinipur district on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told the media she was “injured in an attack” while campaigning.

Banerjee alleged that four-five men manhandled her in Barolia here and she suffered an injury in her leg after being pushed. She also complained of chest pain. She was scheduled to return to Kolkata on Thursday. However, following the incident, the Trinamool supremo was rushed back to the state capital.

A dishevelled-looking Banerjee, sitting in the front seat of an SUV, spoke to the media just before her convoy left for Kolkata.

Earlier, after filing her papers for the Nandigram Assembly constituency seat, Banerjee took part in a two-km-long roadshow at Haldia. She was accompanied by party state president Subrata Bakshi.

The Trinamool supremo had been contesting polls from her home seat Bhawanipore constituency, but this time chose Nandigram, a stronghold of Trinamool turn-coat Suvendu Adhikari who joined the BJP last year. A pitched battle is expected from the word go.