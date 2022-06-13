Bengal coal smuggling scam: ED now wants to question Rujira Narula



Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe along with the CBI in the multi- crore coal smuggling case in West Bengal, now wants to question Rujira Narula Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congresss national general secretary and party MP, Abhishek Banerjee.

ED sleuths have already forwarded a notice to Rujira asking her to mention a tentative date and time for her appearance.

Once Rujira replies, ED officials will decide over its next course of action.

The ED has already questioned Abhishek Banerjee on this count at the agency’s office in New Delhi.

While the CBI has also questioned Abhishek Banerjee, Rujira and her sister Maneka Gambhir, the ED sleuths are yet to get a with the last two.

Sources said that the ED now feels that questioning of Rujira and Maneka Gambhir, has become extremely necessary to track the money trail of the case, especially the bank accounts where share of the transactions in this illegal trade were transferred.

On May 17,the Supreme Court of India granted protection to Abhishek Banerjee and Rujira from arrest.

The apex court of India also allowed the couple to appear for ED questioning in Kolkata instead of New Delhi as desired by the agency sleuths.

The ED had summoned the couple to appear at the agency’s New Delhi office in March this year. However, they moved the Delhi High Court against this summon, which rejected their application.

Ultimately, they approached the Supreme Court which granted them relief.