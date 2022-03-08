Bengal gets woman finance minister after cabinet rejig



Kolkata: In a minor reshuffle of the state cabinet, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday reallocated the responsibilities of ministers like Chandrima Bhattacharya and Firhad Hakim, sending a strong signal that leaders who work for the party will be rewarded.

Bhattacharya, who was handling the responsibility of finance as Minister of State after Amit Mitra decided not to contest the elections, has now been given independent charge of the crucial minstry. Till now, Banerjee had kept the portfolio to herself.

On the other hand, Hakim, who was given the responsibility of the transport department, has been brought back to the urban development department.

Hakim was in-charge of the department since Banerjee came to power in 2011, but after last year’s elections and following ‘One Man One Post’ theory, he was given the responsibility of the transport department.

Hakim, who is considered close to Banerjee, has not only been named the Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, but has also been brought back to the urban development ministry.