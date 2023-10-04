Bengal school job case: Hearing on Abhishek Banerjee’s plea posted due to faulty supplication

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee’s plea seeking clarification on September 29 order of the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the multi-crore cash-for-school job case, due to faulty supplication by the petitioner in the matter.

When the matter came up for hearing at the division bench of Justices Soumen Sen and Uday Kumar, some errors in the petition were noticed.

Instead of Abhishek Banerjee’s signature as the petitioner, the petition carried the signature of his father Amit Banerjee.

However, the authorisation letter from Abhishek Banerjee – the party’s national general secretary – to his father on this count was not attached with the petition.

Senior counsel of the Calcutta High Court Kaushik Gupta said that any individual can authorise any person, including his or her parents, to file any petition in any court on his or her behalf. “But in that case the person filing the petition should have the authorisation letter from the person on whose behalf the petition is filed. In absence of the authorisation letter, the petition will be treated as faulty,” Gupta explained.

The matter will come up for hearing again on the second half on Wednesday only after necessary corrections are made in the petition.

On Wednesday, ED has issued fresh notice to Banerjee for appearing at the agency’s Salt Lake office on October 9 for integration in relation to the school job case.

It has also asked Banerjee’s wife Rujira Narula Banerjee to be present at the same office for questioning next week.

