Bengal T20 Challenge: Mohun Bagan face Tapan Memorial in final



Kolkata: In the semi-finals played on Tuesday, Tapan beat Kalighat Club by 25 runs while Mohun Bagan defeated Town Club by nine wickets at the Eden Gardens.

Tapan beat Kalighat Club thanks to Vikash Singh’s all-round masterclass, Bagan rode their spinners and Vivek Singh’s blistering unbeaten half-century to beat Town Club.

“There was help for the spinners on the wicket so we wanted to target the medium pacers while batting. A total of 150 was our primary target, but we could’ve done better at the death. We were positive that we’ll be able to defend this total. We are very to reach the finals,” said Tapan captain Shahbaz Ahmed.

In the second semi-finals, Bagan’s spinners restricted Town Club to as experienced campaigner Gitimoy Basu made a fighting 41 off 40 balls. While chasing Bagan started off in style with Vivek and Ankur Pal (21) stitching a 61-run opening partnership and the left-handed batter went on to make unbeaten 76 off 53 balls.

“Our bowlers bowled really well, got wickets early and we didn’t let them make big partnerships. While chasing I knew a good start will make the match easy for the next batters and when I settled I wanted to finish the match,” said Vivek who finished the match in style with a boundary off Mohammed Kaif.