Bengali Actor Susovan Sonu Roy started his career as a dancer

Tollywood actor Susovan Sonu Roy started his career as a western dancer. Before joining the field of acting, he enrolled in a dance class institute and learnt dance for 2 years. Susovan likes pop-dance the most. Along with this, he has also done many dance stage shows. His mother wanted him to be a singer but the actor loves dance the most. He is also a good dancer and his dancing skills are exceptionally good.

Susovan worked in the Aakash Aath channel serial “Anandamoyee Maa”. After that he acted in the Star Jalsha channel serial “Mohor” and through Mohor he got another project in the Star Jalsha channel’s “Korapakhi” which is the same production house project. And after that he also acted in the Zee Bangla channel serial “Jamuna Dhaki”, then again starred in the Star Jalsa channel serial “Titli” and the “Khelaghor” serial.