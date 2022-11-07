Bengaluru acid attack case: Attacker develops gangrene; God punished him, says victim

The acid attacker who threw acid at a 23-year-old woman here on April 28, has developed gangrene and faces the threat of leg amputation.



Terming it God’s punishment, the survivor told mediapersons that she is waiting for the court to punish him.

Nagesh, aka acid Naga, is presently undergoing treatment in a prison hospital.

“My life has become very hard. I need multiple surgeries, and have to keep visiting hospitals. God has punished him but am not happy with it. Awaiting the court’s verdict as he deserves harsher punishment,” she said.

Karnataka police had already submitted a 770-page charge-sheet to the court in connection with the acid attack case.

Attacker Nagesh, who was waiting in an auto near the workplace of the girl in Sunkadakatte in Bengaluru, had chased and poured acid on her.

The girl sustained 35 per cent burn injuries. The police said that the accused studied in the same school with the victim in SSLC (Class 10). He turned into a spurned lover and after outright rejection from the girl, had attacked her.

Names of as many as 92 witnesses have been mentioned in the charge sheet submitted to the 13th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court. The investigators had also submitted statements of 2 eye witnesses taken under IPC Section 164.

Ten special teams were formed to nab the acid attacker, as pressure mounted from all quarters over delay in making his arrest. Finally, after 16 days, Kamakshipalya police nabbed him in Tiruvannamalai city.

Nagesh had gone missing since April 28 and managed to give police the slip by disguising himself as a religious seer in a saffron outfit. The cops also went to the ashram as devotees and managed to get clues about him and finally nabbed him.

When he tried to escape after being nabbed, the police shot him in the leg.



