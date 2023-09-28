Bengaluru bandh ruckus: Two BJP workers arrested in K’taka



Bengaluru: Two BJP workers have been arrested for creating ruckus at a hotel during the Bengaluru bandh, police said on Thursday.

The bandh was observed on Wednesday to condemn the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The arrested persons have been identified as Yogeesh and Somashekar.

A group of eight people barged into the hotel and allegedly broke glasses and furniture for remaining open, police said. The group had also allegedly pelted stones at four other locations.

The police had lodged four cases regarding the case and taken up investigations. The hunt is on to nab other accused in the case. The arrested accused are the associates of BJP MLA from the Jayanagar seat in Bengaluru, A. Ramamurthy.

Hotel Udupi Hub was targeted by the group for remaining open despite a shutdown call. The police had earlier made two arrests in this connection.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had warned that the hotel’s owners will be responsible if law and order situation arises for remaining open during the Bengaluru bandh.

More than 10,000 police personnel were deputed to maintain peace and order during the Bengaluru bandh.

The Bengaluru city police stated that they had taken 1,000 agitators into preventive custody.

