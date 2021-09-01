Spread the love



















Bengaluru civic body plans for 1 lakh Covid vax jabs daily



Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced on Tuesday that its vaccination target has been revised to one lakh per day and it has made plans to achieve this figure.

The BBMP, which has successfully conducted the Covid-19 Lasikaa Mela (vaccination drive) in all the primary health centres of all its eight zones, as per the directions of the Karnataka government, aims to ensure all the adults are administered at least one vaccine dose in the days to come.

For this purpose, it has decided that the permanent vaccination centres will operate from 8 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., effective from September 1. If there are people still in the queue even at 2.30 p.m., the vaccination programme for the day will be continued accordingly, BBMP’s Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.

If the vaccine stocks in the primary health centre is depleted by 2.30 p.m., the team concerned will issue tokens for the next day’s vaccination.

It will also be ensured that two vaccination centres identified in every Assembly constituency operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, he added.

In the BBMP limits, the first phase of the Bruhat Vaccination Camp (Bruhat Lasika Shibira) will be held in three centres from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The vaccination time will be extended, if necessary.

Health officers must arrange vaccination for residents of slums/low-income groups and arrange special camps in areas where vaccination camps haven’t been held, as per the need, Gupta said.

Special vaccination camps will be set up with proper health facilities near the houses of senior citizens, and bed-ridden patients. Steps have been taken to vaccinate the public at bus stations, railway stations, markets, government offices, and tech parks through mobile vaccination centres, he added.

One day of the week will be designated as the Lasika Mela (Vaccination Campaign), with a minimum of 1.5 to 2 lakh vaccination targets.

Gupta also said that Covid-19 testing should be performed only if people arriving at the vaccination centre exhibit symptoms, and they cannot be urged to undergo Covid-19 test for any other reason.

