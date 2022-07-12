Bengaluru Co to Refund Cost of Faulty Waste Management Plant Set Up at M’luru Apt

Bengaluru company ‘Waste Is Gold Technologies Private Limited’ to refund the cost of a faulty waste management plant set up at a Mangaluru apartment. The firm has to pay the complainant Rs 4.17 lakh along with interest of 9% per annum from the date of complaint till the date of payment. The Commission also directed them to pay Rs. 15,000 to the complainant as compensation and cost.

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed, the Bengaluru based company, ‘Waste Is Gold Technologies Private Limited’ and its dealer in Mangaluru to jointly pay an apartment owners’ association, the cost of a defective waste management unit installed at the apartment.

In the complaint before the Commission, Rajesh Shetty, Secretary of Mugrody Enclave Apartment Owners’ Association in Kavoor, Mangaluru briefing the media said, “Our Association was greatly impressed by the advertisement of Waste Is Gold Technologies Pvt. Limited about its ‘Organic waste composter model OWC 50’ that aids natural composting. Our association paid Rs. 4.17 lakh and the OWC 50 was installed at the apartment complex.”

“Few days into the installation, the model showed a defect. It failed to crush wet waste and produce natural compost. Despite 20 visits by the technician associated with the Mangaluru dealer, the defect in the model was not repaired. Though the model consumed electricity, there was no output from it. As the Association had a bad experience of purchasing the model, it asked the Commission for return the cost of the model,” added Shetty.

Despite serving notices, the Bengaluru-based firm and its dealer in Mangaluru failed to appear before the Commission. “As there is no defence from opposite parties, we are of the considered opinion that an allegation made by a complainant against opposite parties is an acceptable one”, said the Commission composed of president K Prakasha and members P V Lingaraju and H G Sharadamma.

In its order dated 6 July 2022, the Commission directed the Bengaluru-based firm and its dealer to pay the complainant Rs 4.17 lakh along with interest of 9% per annum from the date of complaint till the date of payment. The Commission also directed them to pay Rs 15,000 to the complainant as compensation and cost.