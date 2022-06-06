Bengaluru cop booked for sexually exploiting step-daughter, wife’s sister



Bengaluru: A sub-inspector in Karnataka has been booked for the alleged sexual exploitation of his 13-year-old step-daughter and his wife’s sister.

The second wife of the accused lodged a complaint against him in the J.C. Nagar police station limits in Bengaluru.

The accused has been booked under the provision of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) and rape charges, police said on Monday.

The complainant has also charged that her accused husband had forced her for unnatural sex.

The woman first met the accused sub-inspector at a women’s police station when she was filing a complaint against her first husband.

The sub-inspector was also there to record his statement in connection with allegations made against him made by his first wife.

The two started talking to each other and got married after divorcing their former spouses.

The woman said in her complaint that the initial few days after their marriage, the couple led a normal, harmonious life, but the relationship deteriorated as times passed.

The accused is a serving police officer who is deputed in superintendent of police office.