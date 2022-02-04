Bengaluru: Couple seeks partners on social media, husband held



Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police on Friday arrested a man on charges of going public with his wife on social media, seeking partners in Bengaluru.

The arrested person has been identified as Vinay Kumar, a salesman in an electric shop.

According to police, the accused Vinay Kumar had married his colleague after falling in love with her and the couple shared similar weird fantasies.

They also made money out of their obscene experiments and had opened accounts in all major social media handles, including Twitter and Facebook, the police said.

Srinath Mahadev Joshi, South East DCP, said that the couple used to put up messages on Twitter. When they were contacted, they would give an ID on Telegram App for further communication. They would exchange messages with each other and come to an agreement. If they agreed, the accused would invite them home.

The couple used to watch fantasy videos and posted obscene photographs on Twitter handles.

“We have told the public on many occasions and public meetings not to put up nude photos and videos on social media handles. The action has been initiated in this connection,” he said.

The couple has been booked under the IT Act.

After getting calls from the public over the lewd messages, the Cyber, Economics and Narcotics (CEN) police of South East Division had lodged a suo moto complaint against the couple and started investigating the matter.

The people had also tagged their posts to the Bengaluru Commissioner of Police and sought action. After finding the Twitter handle active near Singasandra, the police arrested the accused.