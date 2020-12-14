Spread the love



















Bengaluru FC beat Kerala Blasters 4-2 in thriller



Margao (Goa): Bengaluru FC walked away with three points after a 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters at the end of a thrilling Indian Super League (ISL) fixture at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

The teams were tied 1-1 at the break with Rahul K.P. giving Kerala Blasters a surprise lead in the 17th minute. Cleiton Silva equalised for the 2018 champions in the 29th minute.

Bengaluru got a penalty early in the second half but captain Sunil Chhetri ended up chipping the ball straight into the hands of Kerala goalkeeper Albino Gomes as his attempted Panenka fell on its face.

However, Bengaluru then pounced on Kerala losing their shape at the back. Erik Paartalu turned in Aashique Kuruniyan’s cross in the 51st minute and Dimas Delgado made it 3-1 in the 53rd as Kerala found themselves all at sea at the back.

Kibu Vicuna’s side then responded well Jordan Murray scoring in the 61st minute to reduce the gap to one goal. Chhetri, however, restored the two-goal lead with an inch perfect header in the 65th minute off a cross from Harmanjot Khabra.