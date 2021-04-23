Spread the love



















Bengaluru Metro Rail won’t function on weekends till May 4

Bengaluru: After Karnataka tweaked its Covid weekend guidelines for the third time, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) on Friday announced that there would be no services on Saturdays and Sundays.

The statement released by the BMRCL stated that its facilities will remain shut adhering to the government guidelines imposing restrictions during weekends till May 4.

The BMRCL maintained that during weekdays from Mondays to Fridays (from April 26 to May 4), trains would be operating starting as usual at 7 a.m. but, last services from terminal stations such as Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Mysuru Road, and Baiyappanahalli stations will begin at 7.30 pm.

“All trains operating during the last service daily, during weekdays, will have connection trains at the Kempegowda Metro Station at Majestic as well,” BMRCL clarified.