Bengaluru police launch Cyber Tip A Day to tackle growing online crime

In an effort to tackle the increase in cybercrime, Bengaluru City Police (BCP) launched ‘Cyber Tip a day keeps the Fraudsters Away’, an online campaign to create awareness among people.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda launched the campaign on September 12. He will share one useful tip every day on the social media account of the police to create awareness and fight crime.

“According to data, every third person in India has fallen prey to cybercrime-related incidents and lost their earnings and valuables. There is a need for cyber awareness cyber clarity, and common sense to be adopted to stay away from cyber fraud. If these are adopted, people can be safe and secure from cyber-related crime,” he said.

